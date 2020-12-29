Now, get your sail on in Kovalam!

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The introduction of scuba diving in Kovalam in 2015 gave a much-needed boost to the tourism sector in the state. Despite the pandemic affecting the industry adversely, the huge flow of local tourists to the destination recently has brought in a ray of hope. To enhance this, Bond Adventure Private Ltd is all set to introduce parasailing from January 2021 which will help in turning Kovalam into a destination for adventure water sports.

“Beach parasailing is being launched for the first time in the state. A winch parasail boat made in Goa will be used for the purpose and the tourists will be taken to it using a feeder boat. The parasails used in the boat were imported from the UK,” said Jackson Peter, managing director of Bond Adventure Private Ltd.

“Kovalam became a famous spot for scuba diving when we launched it. Through winch parasailing, the tourists will be taking off from the boat as well as landing on it rather than on the beach. It is the safest way to do parasailing,” he said.

The boat is around 11m long, 3m wide, and 1.5m deep. Around `2.5 crore has been invested to launch the activity in Kovalam. “People here go to Goa or Andaman to experience water sports. Nowadays, people are fond of having adventures rather than leisure from destinations like Kovalam. The place had lost its glory and we need to revive it. This will give a boost to Kerala tourism,” added Jackson.

He said that they are planning to introduce parasailing in all districts and have parasailing in Kovalam from October till May every year. “Two people can fly at a time in a parasail. The boat we are using has been approved by the Indian Registry of Shipping. The destination will also have more similar activities in the coming years,” he said.

Activity-oriented tourism to thrive

Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) CEO Manesh Bhaskar said that introduction of more water sports is the need of the hour. “Activity-oriented tourism is booming in all prime tourist destinations. Kovalam has been reeling due to lack of activities and factors like sea erosion affected its charm. Despite the pandemic still lurking, local tourists are coming in great numbers to various destinations and are looking for activities. We need to introduce more activities to compete with other prime tourist destinations,” said Jackson.