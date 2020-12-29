Youngest mayor takes charge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 21-year-old Arya Rajendran was sworn in the new Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Monday. Arya, who secured 54 votes in the 100-member council, is the youngest mayor to ever take charge in the country. District Collector Navjot Khosa, who presided over the election, administered the oath to Arya soon after the completion of the election process.

After assuming office, the mayor said that her focus would be to make Thiruvananthapuram a model corporation with people’s participation. She thanked everyone for their support and said that her effort will be to keep the city united and work for the welfare of the people. Soon after the mayoral election, Arya attended her first official event organised by Balasabha. Former mayors V K Prasanth, K Sreekumar, K Chandrika, C Jayan Babu and V Sivakutty attended the ceremony.

Arya, who contested from Mudavanmugal division of the corporation, won by a margin of 549 votes. LDF won 52 seats in the council and three independent councillors extended their support to the LDF.The vote of Kachani ward councillor was declared invalid as the councillor forgot to write her name and put her signature in the ballot paper.

The BJP and UDF fielded Simi Jyothish and Mary Pushpam, respectively as their mayoral candidates. Simi secured 35 votes and Mary won nine votes in the lection. Mulloor ward councillor stayed away from electoral procedures as she was under quarantine. The LDF fielded P K Raju, the CPI councillor who won from Pattom, as deputy mayoral candidate. He secured 55 votes.

Arya Rajendran, the 21-year-old mayor of the corporation, contested from Mudavanmugal division. She won by a margin of 549 votes. LDF won 52 seats in the council.