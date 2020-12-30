Barrier-free carbon neutral zone set up in the Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of a collective attempt to address the climate crisis, an NGO has initiated steps to set up a Barrier Free Carbon Neutral Zone in Thiruvananthapuram. The carbon neutral zone was set up jointly by NGO Helping Hands Organisation (H2O) and CSR team of Finastra, a fintech company.

The plan is to neutralise the carbon footprint of over 5,200 individuals by planting oxy-bamboo shoots along with indigenous herb, fruit, and flowering plants. The launch was held in the presence of Director of Agriculture K Vasuki and former director of NATPAC and H2O advisory board member C Padmakumar at H2O Centre at Menamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The zone will be a disabled-friendly, educative and therapeutic, with the inclusion of a sensory garden which would become home to butterflies and birds. K Vasuki initiated the planting of the oxy bamboo shoots - the focal plant in making the zone

carbon neutral.