Capital reports over 400 cases of Covid-19

Meanwhile, 375 patients recovered from the disease on the day, taking the number of active cases in the district to 3,493.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported a daily tally of more than 400 cases for the second time in two weeks on Tuesday, with another 414 persons including seven healthcare workers testing positive for the virus. As many as 112 of them contracted the infection through local transmission. 

Meanwhile, 375 patients recovered from the disease on the day, taking the number of active cases in the district to 3,493. A total of 21,233 people are currently under Covid surveillance, including the 1,211 who were newly added to the observation list. Up to 69 of them in quarantine centres.

Covid tracker
New cases - 414
Recoveries - 375
Deaths - 2
Total cases - 81,159
Recoveries so far - 77,171
Active cases - 3,493

