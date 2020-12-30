STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excise to keep watch on parties

To snap the flow of drugs into the capital city and curb rave parties on New Year Eve, the excise department has stepped up surveillance in the district.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To snap the flow of drugs into the capital city and curb rave parties on New Year Eve, the excise department has stepped up surveillance in the district. The plan is to keep a check on remote tourist spots, resorts and homestays where such gatherings are planned discreetly. 

G Harikrishna Pillai, assistant excise commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, said the department has strengthened the operation of their 24-hour-control-room to keep vigil during the celebrations. According to him, border patrolling has been strengthened to restrict drug flow.“We have constituted special squads including shadow teams to step up surveillance during New Year. The entire coastal belt would be under scanner. 

Secluded properties, resorts, homestays and all possible hideouts will be under our surveillance,” said Harikrishna Pillai. He said that the entire force has been mobilised for this purpose.“Hill stations will also be under scanner. Possibility of illicit liquor being brewed will also be explored. People can inform us about such illegal activities by calling on our control room. 

We will take immediate action. We are also planning to conduct surprise vehicle checking,” said Harikrishna Pillai.Control room - 0471- 2473149 (district control room), 2348447, 2222380, 0472 2802227  (Nedumangad), 047026223862 (Varkala)
 

