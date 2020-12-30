Man arrested after video of him brutally torturing mother goes viral

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the back-to-back videos from Neyyattinkara where a couple had accidentally set themselves ablaze over a land dispute, a new video has emerged from Kerala that's shocked the conscience of the public.

Sitting on the floor and leaning against the wall, Shahida, a woman in her late fifties, is taking blows on her face. Her shrieks and loud prayers notwithstanding, the attacker keeps on slapping her and throwing kicks on her face and ribs. A feeble female voice can be heard uttering something which suggests "I am not going to interfere." Apparently, it's this woman, who is shooting the video.

The video of a woman being brutally beaten up emerged from Edava, a coastal village in Thiruvananthapuram district. The video is harrowing not just because it features an elder woman being drubbed. It's more tormenting because the one who is inflicting the pain is Shahida's only son, Razaq, and the woman who is acting oblivious to the crime is her daughter Raheema.

As the video went viral, Ayiroor police registered a suo motu case and arrested Razaq. The police said the incident happened a month back and the victim had then refused to lodge a complaint. Razaq was working as a private bus cleaner and is said to be a drug addict.

The police said the video was short by Raheema and sent to her father, Raheem, who is working in a vegetable stall in Ochira. Raheem forwarded that video to his brother-in-law working in a gulf country. It was from there the video was purportedly leaked.

A police officer attached with Ayiroor police told The New Indian Express that they had contacted Shahida after the neighbours alerted about the incident.

"It was a month ago that the incident happened. Hearing about it, the cops had gone there. But the woman was not ready to file a complaint. We thought it was just like a normal incident of domestic violence. At that time there was no video of the incident. After the video surfaced, we have registered a case against Razaq," the police said.