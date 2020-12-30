STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Online classes: Tribal students at the receiving end, says survey

Pointing to the impact of the pandemic on learning, a survey has found that students in tribal areas received less than optimal exposure to online classes.

Published: 30th December 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Online classes, Online education

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pointing to the impact of the pandemic on learning, a survey has found that students in tribal areas received less than optimal exposure to online classes. The students in tribal locations in five districts reported that they attend less than an hour of online class on working days.
The survey was conducted by Kanal Innovations, an NGO, among students (Class I to Plus II) in Palakkad (Attapadi), Malappuram (Nilambur), Wayanad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

The students who took part in the survey complained that lack of mobile phone connectivity and occasional power outage affected their virtual classroom learning.“There are a lot of students who need the support of teachers to keep them motivated to study. Any disruption will affect learning skills and it would be tough to bring them back to learning,” said Anson P D Alexander, director, Kanal Innovations. The students access classes offered by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education  (KITE) through its television channel VICTERS. The survey also pointed out the problems being faced by students of private schools where they complained of online sessions up to seven hours a day.

“Many schools flout the direction to limit online classes to three hours. Besides, students spend more time online for tuition and homework,” said Anson.The survey found that students who are not adept at typing complained of not being able to complete the exams conducted by schools using online platforms.

The survey also pointed out the situation of Plus I students in government schools. “Many students in Thiruvananthapuram city have never met teachers or classmates in person. Their school WhatsApp group contains a message from the teacher intimating about the online class of the day,” said Anson. The survey covered 330 students  from five regions- rural, urban, tribal, coastal and high range - from 14 districts.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online classes Tribal students
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp