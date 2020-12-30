STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police gear up to curb crowding, drug flow

City residents are all set to welcome New Year amid the continuing threat of Covid-19.

Published: 30th December 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials checking a vehicle at Statue Junction | Vincent Pulickal

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City residents are all set to welcome New Year amid the continuing threat of Covid-19. With a majority of the hotels in the district staying away from organising parties, tourist destinations like Kovalam, Shankhumukham and Veli have been witnessing increased tourist footfall over the past few days. Though the police officials don’t expect a huge turnout like previous years, they have charted a course of action to ensure the celebrations don’t violate Covid protocols.

“We are expecting a moderate crowd in places like Kovalam,” said DCP Divya Gopinath. “All police stations have been given intimation to brief local hotels, restaurants and event organisers to conduct NewYear celebrations adhering to the guidelines. We have asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to set up lights and install CCTV cameras at Kovalam. The work has commenced,” added Divya.

The police department has decided to deploy around 150 additional officials in Kovalam to control crowds. With Covid-19 cases seeing a slight spike in the district since the local body elections, all officials have been directed to remain vigilant. “We are not expecting much crowd in Shankhumukham beach as it’s in a bad condition. The crowd at other beaches like Veli or Thumba will be handled by the respective police stations. We will also be deploying patrolling units throughout New Year’s Eve,” said Divya.

Traffic measures
According to Arun Raj, ACP, Traffic South, measures will be taken in advance to have a systematic parking facility in public spaces. “The New Year’s Eve falls on a working day. So, we don’t expect many people to be out on the streets. The traffic rush may begin after 8pm and we believe mostly youngsters will be the ones venturing out on bikes,” he said. He added that people coming to Kovalam may not face parking issues as there is ample space near Juma Masjid. “Cheetah patrol squads, highway police, and enforcement squad will be monitoring the traffic.”

Anti-narcotic drive
The police  launched an anti-narcotic drive on Tuesday as part of the preparations for New Year celebrations. “Officials will be conducting thorough checks to grab drug peddlers and antisocial elements,” said Divya. Around 200 people in the district were booked for participating in a DJ party on December 25 at Pozhiyoor beach in violation of Covid-19 protocol. “The presence of police and patrolling units on roads will be strengthened in the coming days. Bike patrolling will be intensified in coastal areas,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drugs New Year
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp