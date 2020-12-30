Police gear up to curb crowding, drug flow

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City residents are all set to welcome New Year amid the continuing threat of Covid-19. With a majority of the hotels in the district staying away from organising parties, tourist destinations like Kovalam, Shankhumukham and Veli have been witnessing increased tourist footfall over the past few days. Though the police officials don’t expect a huge turnout like previous years, they have charted a course of action to ensure the celebrations don’t violate Covid protocols.

“We are expecting a moderate crowd in places like Kovalam,” said DCP Divya Gopinath. “All police stations have been given intimation to brief local hotels, restaurants and event organisers to conduct NewYear celebrations adhering to the guidelines. We have asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to set up lights and install CCTV cameras at Kovalam. The work has commenced,” added Divya.

The police department has decided to deploy around 150 additional officials in Kovalam to control crowds. With Covid-19 cases seeing a slight spike in the district since the local body elections, all officials have been directed to remain vigilant. “We are not expecting much crowd in Shankhumukham beach as it’s in a bad condition. The crowd at other beaches like Veli or Thumba will be handled by the respective police stations. We will also be deploying patrolling units throughout New Year’s Eve,” said Divya.

Traffic measures

According to Arun Raj, ACP, Traffic South, measures will be taken in advance to have a systematic parking facility in public spaces. “The New Year’s Eve falls on a working day. So, we don’t expect many people to be out on the streets. The traffic rush may begin after 8pm and we believe mostly youngsters will be the ones venturing out on bikes,” he said. He added that people coming to Kovalam may not face parking issues as there is ample space near Juma Masjid. “Cheetah patrol squads, highway police, and enforcement squad will be monitoring the traffic.”

Anti-narcotic drive

The police launched an anti-narcotic drive on Tuesday as part of the preparations for New Year celebrations. “Officials will be conducting thorough checks to grab drug peddlers and antisocial elements,” said Divya. Around 200 people in the district were booked for participating in a DJ party on December 25 at Pozhiyoor beach in violation of Covid-19 protocol. “The presence of police and patrolling units on roads will be strengthened in the coming days. Bike patrolling will be intensified in coastal areas,” she said.