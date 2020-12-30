Will do my best to implement all projects in election manifesto: Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mayor Arya Rajendran has said that she would do her best to implement all the projects in the LDF election manifesto and make Thiruvananthapuram one of the best cities in the country itself. She promised a corruption-free rule and said that development works would be completed on a timely basis. She was addressing media at a press meet here on Tuesday.

“Each period needs development that is suitable to it. We need to rise to the situation and implement such projects with a futuristic perspective,” said Arya.She further added that development works will be implemented across the corporation and not just in wards of LDF councillors.“Comprehensive development is our aim and we will cooperate with all councillors for the betterment of the city,” she said.

When asked about negative comments about inexperience, Arya said that she has worked closely with people from all walks of life as part of Balasangham, SFI and as a student leader.

“I believe I can do my best and use my experience from all the previous works I have done among people. I have not bowed before such unnecessary criticism before this and doesn’t plan on doing it,” said Arya.

She added that while some allegations of corruption during election time can only be seen as part of the campaigns, any other serious allegation with regard to the corporation will be thoroughly investigated.