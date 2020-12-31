2020: Year to ponder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Global to local, tourism shifts

The travel and tourism industry had to go through an unprecedented crisis due to the pandemic in the last one year. However, by encouraging local tourism, opening high-end resorts and hotels to local tourists and providing them the experience which was tailor-made for international guests, the tourism industry is pinning hopes on the year ahead to revive itself.

Though the business is nowhere near the pre-Covid times, the tourist destinations are now seeing a surge in the number of tourists and bookings in resorts, hotels and hill stations. Ponmudi, an enchanting hill station in Thiruvananthapuram which is one of the favourite tourist destinations in the state has been closed to domestic tourists ever since the pandemic outbreak. However, the hill station has been seeing a surge in the number of tourists for the past two weeks.

Aiming to attract local tourists, TourFed — Kerala State Cooperative Tourism Federation- have introduced domestic tourism packages. The special packages include the Anantha Vismayam package (Kochi-Thiruvananthapuram tour), Jatayu and Munroe islands, Veli Tourist Village, Akkulam and beach destinations such as Kovalam and Shankhumukham. Each package accommodates17 tourists. “Since it will take longer to resume international tourism in the state, new initiatives such as ‘Keralam Kaanam’ have been introduced to encourage more local travellers.

The tourism department has also brought out some action plans to introduce domestic tourists to unexplored places in the state,” said Shyam V, marketing manager of TourFed. Besides arranging special tour packages, a medical staff member has also been appointed to accompany each tourist group.

According to Ashok Kumar, one of the directors of STS Travels and Tours Pvt Ltd, they are now mostly catering to domestic tourists. Usually, the sector makes good money during the Christmas- New Year season. However, this year there has been only four to five bookings. But, there is no rush of tourists. We are hoping to revive the sector in the coming year once there are more relaxations in the restrictions,” said Ashok.

Taxing year for taxi drivers

In the wake of the pandemic situation, IT companies in Technopark opted for ‘work from home’ this year. However, the decision had adversely affected cab operators and drivers in the district. Though many got into other jobs for a livelihood, few are still hopeful that the IT park will open next year and their life will be back on track again.

“The daycare centres and nurseries need to be opened first so that the techies can drop their children there and come to work,” says Santhosh R, who has been running cab service in Technopark for around 19 years. Santhosh had to sell off one of his cars this year. “I even pledged my wife’s ornaments to clear loan dues.” He also tried his hand at carpentry, fish sales and even worked as a security guard in Institutional Quarantine Centre (IQC), Kadinamkulam. “Four persons helped me in buying an autorickshaw and I am now operating at Arasumoodu.

I don’t think the IT companies will open anytime soon. The autorickshaw has become my family’s saviour now. I’m also worried about the maintenance of my cabs,” he said.For Kiran T S, who has been working as a cab driver in Technopark for more than 10 years, the lockdown period was too strenuous. “The only skill I know is driving which is why I couldn’t go for any other jobs. Other cab services were also not hiring me,” he says. However, Kiran was relieved as one of the companies in Technopark opened two months back and he got back to do what he loves.

“The administration officials of the company have started to come and I am now working from Monday till Friday,” Kiran added. Currently, he is earning around `10,000-12,000 per month. “I struggled to survive till October. I’m sure the other companies will be opened by next year.” Sreejith L B, who owns Sree Travels, had to shift to a new business during the lockdown period. “I started a cement agency and even hired three of my drivers to work for it.

Fortunately, the business is doing well,” says Sreejith. He owns 10 cars which have been idle since March. “The cars are with my staff. Many are going for daily wage works these days,” adds Sreejith. Though uncertain, he said that the IT companies are expected to start by mid-2021. “Companies will be partially operational after June 2021. My staff will be back once the companies reopen,” he said.

Create, don’t wait!

Many might describe 2020 to be a challenging year but the lockdown period turned out to be a boon for several content creators on digital platforms. The entire world was glued to the digital dimension, giving wings to the dreams of many aspiring filmmakers, digital content creators and actors. Though the world is inching towards normalcy and preparing for the post-pandemic world, digital content creators are very hopeful that the demand for the digital content will never go down again.

Al Jaseem Abdul of Sub Originals, a YouTube Channel, believes that the demand for digital content would never decline. In fact, it will grow further as people are addicted to watching them. According to him, digital content views skyrocketed during the lockdown period. However, it was a challenge to create new content during this time because of the restrictions.

“For many, lockdown was an opportunity to build their followers on YouTube. We were planning to make a film and then the lockdown happened. There was an uncertainty as there was less scope for newcomers when even the leading stars and filmmakers were stuck due to the pandemic situation. We had a team and there was nothing much to do during the lockdown and hence we decided to make content for the YouTube channel,” said Jaseem.

“YouTubers have to be very patient as it is unpredictable — whether the content would go viral or not. Once an episode becomes viral, naturally, the views of all other episodes will go up,” said Abdul.

Sreejith B, an aspiring young actor, is one among the many who made a mark amid the pandemic. He became a popular face because of his performance in many web series which includes an original web series. The pandemic has turned out to be a boon for Sreejith who bagged roles in multiple upcoming movies. He is also part of the film ‘Attention Please’, which got selected to the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Home-based fortune

Out of the lot that made the best out of the lockdown days, home-based business owners stood out. Most of them focused on food, fashion or lifestyle. With many shops and restaurants closed, those who ventured into home-based business became the new trendsetters.

Kowdiar-native Terrence Michael came to the city from the UK in February for holidays. The lockdown forced him to stay back. Later, he came to know that the farmers who were staying near his land in Amboori weren’t getting enough returns by selling meat. That is when he decided to take fresh meat from them and deliver it to the city residents. Having started the venture in March, Terrence has over 1,000 customers in the district now, including civil servants, doctors, engineers, and techies.

“There are people who come at 3am to buy meat. People trust my service and that’s keeping me motivated,” says Terrence. The 55-year-old has employed six people to deliver fresh meat in areas including Malayinkeezhu and Attingal. Three months ago, he also ventured into the fish business and it is also getting popular among the residents. The meat sale happens from 8am to 2pm everyday.

Techie and model Devi Ssheker had to put aside baking a few years ago when life got busy with career taking up all her focus. However, the lockdown gave her ample time to pursue her passion again. The city residents were lured by the exquisite cake designs and quality, and the increasing demand encouraged her to launch a new initiative, ‘The Great EsCake’. “The cake recipes are my own and I try to bring in exotic flavours. I’m having repeat customers now,” says Devi.

Series of unfortunate events

Event management firms suffered a huge blow after weddings and gatherings got canned due to the pandemic. But now, companies around the city are exploring new business models to thrive during these times. Covid protocol and social distancing are their new selling point.

From live streaming weddings to developing virtual platforms to host big events, event management companies are leaving no stone unturned to adapt to the new normal. According to Raju Kannampuzha, general secretary, Event Management Association, Kerala, the sector was one of the worst affected due to the pandemic. “It employs more than one lakh workers. We had more than 20,000 event cancellations, thereby leading to a loss of around Rs 400 crore,” said Raju.

Technology is now playing a major role in the future of the entertainment industry. Event management companies are depending on virtual platforms to live-stream weddings and other corporate events. Firms have even formed a committee of health experts. All the photographers, and caterers are screened before taking part in function.

Entertainment Over-The-Top

Despite all the uncertainties caused by Covid-19, the future of the entertainment industry looks promising as the pandemic and subsequent shutdown have opened up new possibilities and avenues for the creative minds. People found innovative ways to build their career and make a mark in their field using digital platforms and entertain the masses whose lives were confined within the four walls of their homes. Movies were released on OTT platforms and many upcoming talents took this as an opportunity to prove themselves. ‘C U Soon’ by director Mahesh Narayanan was one of the first lockdown movies released on OTT platform in India.

The movie, which falls under the screen-based genre, was conceptualised and executed during the pandemic. Lockdown may be a harrowing time for many. But, for Mahesh the shutdown prompted him to think out of the box and came up with a gripping movie tailor made for the OTT platform. According to Mahesh, OTT platforms are here to stay even after the pandemic.

“I always wanted to do a screen-based movie and, during the lockdown, almost everyone was working from home. I wanted to explore the possibilities of ‘work from home’ concept as a filmmaker. We decided to make a film and were least bothered about the length or the commercial aspects of the movie. Only after the completion of the work, we pitched the idea to the buyers. Making movies for digital platforms is more challenging as the viewer has the choice to pause, stop or skip the content,” says Mahesh, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram.

The movie was screened for the first time in a theatre at the Moscow Film Festival in October.

According to him there is no point in sticking on to a particular format for making films. “We have to try and evolve new formats. Ultimately, my objective is to make films. I have edited around 60 movies so far and technology has changed drastically over the years and what I learntis that the format will never get standardised. We have to update and evolve along with the advancing technology,” says Mahesh, whose next film Malik would be a theatre release.

( Inputs: Shainu Mohan l Steni Simon l Gautham S )