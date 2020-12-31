After twists and turns, LDF bags power in 51 panchayats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) came to power in 51 of the 73 panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday, the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 17 and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in four. However, the elections of presidents and vice-presidents took a dramatic turn in many panchayats. In Pangode, the CPM’s presidential candidate resigned soon after he was elected with two SDPI members voting for him.

In the panchayat, the LDF has won eight seats, while the UDF has seven, SDPI two and Welfare Party two. “We had made it clear that we will not accept votes from parties like SDPI but the elected members voted for us,” said Salim, CPM Venjaramoodu area secretary. Now, Pangode will see a re-election. In Vembayam panchayat, UDF came to power after an SDPI member voted for its candidate making it a tie. Here, the SDPI support was unexpected due to continued tensions between it and the Congress in Kanyakulangara. However, the SDPI candidate chose to vote for the Congress candidate.

The LDF has nine members in the panchayat while the UDF has eight, NDA three and SDPI one. With both LDF and UDF presidential candidates getting nine votes each, the decision was made through a draw of lots.Similarly, UDF won the draw of lots in Athiyannoor, after the LDF and UDF presidential candidates finished with six votes each. Here, both LDF and UDF have six seats each.

In Elakamon panchayat, voting was postponed because of a lack of quorum after BJP and UDF members boycotted the election. In Vilappil, the NDA came to power after a Congress member violated the party whip and voted for Lilly Mohan who had contested as an independent.

The vice-president post went to CPI as the Congress member who voted for the NDA’s presidential candidate voted for UDF’s vice-presidential candidate. There, LDF has eight seats, UDF four and BJP seven. Pallichal Biju, BJP Kattakada mandalam president, said the support from the UDF member was unexpected.

“We are not aware how it happened. He voted for their own vice-presidential candidate,” he said. In neighbouring Vilavoorkal panchayat, the president and vice-president were elected through a draw of lots.