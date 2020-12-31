Congress has lost its secular character: CPI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI district secretary G R Anil has alleged that the Congress which joined hands with the BJP and SDPI in some local self-government bodies has tainted its secular nature. The Congress occupies the post of president and vice-president in the Vembayam panchayat with the support of an SDPI member. At Vilappil panchayat, Congress candidate supported the BJP candidate to become president. At Poovachal panchayat, the Congress abstained from the voting to help BJP. Anil said the Congress and the UDF have lost their secular character.

Among the elected office-bearers of the CPI are: V Lal Krishnan, Perunkadavila block panchayat president, P Vaisakh, Nedumangad block panchayat vice-president, A Alvedisaya, Parassala block panchayat vice-president, Kalathara Madhu, Aruvikkara panchayat president, S Sekharan, Uzhamalakkal panchayat vice-president, O Sreekumari Poovachal panchayat vice-president, D Shaji, Vilappil panchayat vice-president, Majitha Beevi, Andoorkonam panchayat vice-president.