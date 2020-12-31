STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LDF heads all but one block panchayat in district

 The LDF came to power in 10 of the 11 block panchayats in the district on Wednesday.

Published: 31st December 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF came to power in 10 of the 11 block panchayats in the district on Wednesday. The LDF had fared well in the local body elections securing a clear lead in all block panchayats except Vellanad where UDF and LDF got the same number of seats. When it came to election of presidents and vice-presidents, the only real challenge was in Vellanad, where UDF’s S Indulekha became president through a draw of lots. Here, LDF’s S L Krishnakumari became vice-president.

In Parassala block, S K Ben Darwin who won on a CPM ticket, was sworn in president while A Alverdisa of CPI  became the vice-president. In Pothencode block panchayat, Hariprasad (CPM), who won from Menamkulam division, became the president while Aneeja K S (CPM) became the vice-president. In Athiyannoor block, M V Manmohan of CPM who won from Payattuvila became the president and B B Sunitha Rani (CPM), who won from Venpakal, was elected vice-president. 

S K Preeja (CPM), who won from Poongode division, was elected president in Nemom block panchayat, while S Chandran Nair (LJD), who won from Malayinkeezhu division, became the vice-president. In Perumkadavila, G Lal Krishna (CPI), who won from Ottasekharamangalam division, became president while R Simi (CPM), who won from Chemboor division, was elected vice-president. This is the only block panchayat in the district with a president from CPI. 

In Nedumangad block, V Ambili (CPM), who won from Maruthoor division, was elected president while Vaisakh P (CPI), who won from Vattappara division, became vice-president. G Komalam (CPM) who won from Palode division became president in Vamanapuram block while S M Razi (CPM) who won from Kallara division became the vice-president. 

In Kilimanoor, B P Murali (CPM) was elected president while Sreeja Unnikrishnan (CPM), who won from Koduvzahannoor division, became vice-president. O S Ambika (CPM), who won from Edakkode division, became president of Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat while Firoz Lal (JD(S)), who won from Vakkom division, became the vice-president. In Varkala, Smitha Sundareshan (CPM) was sworn in  president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp