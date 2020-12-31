LDF heads all but one block panchayat in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF came to power in 10 of the 11 block panchayats in the district on Wednesday. The LDF had fared well in the local body elections securing a clear lead in all block panchayats except Vellanad where UDF and LDF got the same number of seats. When it came to election of presidents and vice-presidents, the only real challenge was in Vellanad, where UDF’s S Indulekha became president through a draw of lots. Here, LDF’s S L Krishnakumari became vice-president.

In Parassala block, S K Ben Darwin who won on a CPM ticket, was sworn in president while A Alverdisa of CPI became the vice-president. In Pothencode block panchayat, Hariprasad (CPM), who won from Menamkulam division, became the president while Aneeja K S (CPM) became the vice-president. In Athiyannoor block, M V Manmohan of CPM who won from Payattuvila became the president and B B Sunitha Rani (CPM), who won from Venpakal, was elected vice-president.

S K Preeja (CPM), who won from Poongode division, was elected president in Nemom block panchayat, while S Chandran Nair (LJD), who won from Malayinkeezhu division, became the vice-president. In Perumkadavila, G Lal Krishna (CPI), who won from Ottasekharamangalam division, became president while R Simi (CPM), who won from Chemboor division, was elected vice-president. This is the only block panchayat in the district with a president from CPI.

In Nedumangad block, V Ambili (CPM), who won from Maruthoor division, was elected president while Vaisakh P (CPI), who won from Vattappara division, became vice-president. G Komalam (CPM) who won from Palode division became president in Vamanapuram block while S M Razi (CPM) who won from Kallara division became the vice-president.

In Kilimanoor, B P Murali (CPM) was elected president while Sreeja Unnikrishnan (CPM), who won from Koduvzahannoor division, became vice-president. O S Ambika (CPM), who won from Edakkode division, became president of Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat while Firoz Lal (JD(S)), who won from Vakkom division, became the vice-president. In Varkala, Smitha Sundareshan (CPM) was sworn in president.