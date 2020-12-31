Suresh Kumar, Shailaja Begum to lead Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: D Suresh Kumar will now lead the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat. The district panchayat member from Malayinkeezhu block division, Suresh was sworn in on Wednesday morning after he was elected unopposed after UDF did not field a candidate. Suresh has earlier served as a district panchayat member in 2005, having won from Balaramapuram division as a 27-year-old, the youngest member in that council.

Since the seat of district panchayat president is reserved for SC category, there was no eligible candidate from the UDF.After taking charge, Suresh said that in the next five years he will try his best to continue the development work carried out by the previous council and introduce new projects with inputs from implementing officers.

“We have made a promise to improve employment rate and also expand the Ashwas project in our election manifesto. They will be implemented without fail.” Apart from that, improvement of all hospitals and schools under the district panchayat will be our priority, Suresh Kumar said. A Shailaja Begum, who won from Kizhuvilam district panchayat division, was re-elected the vice-president.