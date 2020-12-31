STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram

Two make rape bid under garb of exorcism

The city police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly attempting to rape a woman under the garb of exorcism. 

Published: 31st December 2020 02:42 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly attempting to rape a woman under the garb of exorcism. Surendran, 56, of Sreekaryam and Shajilal, 50, of Powdikonam here were arrested by the Sreekaryam police based on the complaint of the victim’s father, a resident of Althara near Sreekaryam.

“Surendran worked as a driver and ran errands for the woman’s family as her father was bedridden. Of late, the woman had been trying to go abroad, but could not do so due to various reasons. Surendran convinced her that she was possessed by a ‘gandharvan’ (a heavenly being) and this was the reason behind her father’s illness and her inability to go abroad. He also tricked her into believing that an exorcism will solve her problems,” said a police officer.

On Surendran’s insistence, the woman invited Shajilal, who came to her place claiming to be a priest of Alathara temple. He, along with Surendran, took the woman to a secluded room under the pretext of offering pooja and sexually harassed her. Later, they threatened to harm her through black magic and regularly forced her to endure sexual harassment.

