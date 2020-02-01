Nemom taluk hospital near Thiruvananthapuram gets digital X-ray unit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new digital X-ray unit has been set up at the Nemom taluk hospital, which was inaugurated by Mayor K Sreekumar on Friday. The equipment, setup with a budget of Rs 15 lakhs is aimed at improving the facilities for those who seek primary health care.

"A few development projects are in the pipeline for the hospital. As of now a dialysis unit is being set up which is nearing completion. The unit will benefit poor patients who rely on private centres for dialysis. Now that a digital X-ray facility has been set up, financially backward patients can undergo dialysis here," said Mayor K Sreekumar.

The corporation is also bringing in changes in the medical sector, with the renovation of PHCs coming under it. Free and affordable medicines through these centres is a long term aim for the civic body, he said. Health standing committee chairperson IP Binu and ward councillor Safeera Begum were also in attendance.

