Olam Festival 2020 in Thiruvananthapuram aims at moulding budding entrepreneurs

Kutti Olam, one of the highlights of the festival will comprise a dedicated space for the children and families to indulge in fun games and workshops.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Budding entrepreneurs, talented artists, musicians and fashionistas of the city have a reason to celebrate as Olam is back with its most flamboyant version. “It is no longer Olam flea market but rather an Olam festival. And the tagline goes ‘Ride the happy wave’ which is all about spreading and finding happiness,” says Anina Elizabeth Jacob, co-founder.

The concept was initially introduced by Tony Cyriac who was inspired by the flea markets held in other cities and wanted to bring the same to Thiruvananthapuram. “Olam will provide a platform for home chefs and artists.The fete is also aimed at moulding budding entrepreneurs,” adds Anina.

She terms the third edition of the fete as the city’s happiest shopping festival featuring over 150 vendors including entrepreneurs, designers, indie musicians and artists from across the country. There will be about 80 stalls offering home decor, jewellery, plants apart from 25 food stalls.

This year’s edition will include workshops on pottery, block printing and salsa. A sign language workshop will also be held at the venue. The festival will host a adoption drive by People for Animals (PFA) and kiosks on pet grooming.

Like every year, a busking and open-mic area for like-minded people can come and perform will be in place. Popular brands and social media celebrities such as Kokaachi and Meen Curry will be part of the event. Kutti Olam, one of the highlights of the festival will comprise a dedicated space for the children and families to indulge in fun games and workshops.

The proceeds from stalls by the students from Good Shepherd School and Christ Nagar School will be donated for charity.  "We have also planned a book swap spot with the theme of ‘blind date with a book’. The fete has been divided into eight zones, giving people eight different experiences," says Anina. 

Olam will be held at Tagore Theatre, Vazhuthacaud on February 1 and 2, the tickets are priced at Rs 150 and are available at www.joboy.in. Children below the age of 12 can avail free entry. 

