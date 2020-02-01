Three-year-old dies after being knocked down by father’s jeep near Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old child died after being hit by the jeep driven by his father at Perayam near Nedumangadu on Friday morning. Santosh, who worked as a jeep driver, was returning home when he unintentionally knocked down his son Vaibhav in front of their house.

Palode police said the path leading to the house was sloped and Santosh was unaware of his child’s presence there. The boy came in front of the vehicle and was knocked down. In the fall, the boy sustained injuries on his head and face. Though he was rushed to Medical College Hospital, he could not be saved.