Water supply in Thiruvananthapuram to be disrupted for three days due to plant renovation

Water supply will be halted today for renovation works of 74 MLD water tank and 86 MLD plant and it is expected to be fully restored by Monday morning.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the final phase of the renovation works at the water treatment plants (WTP) of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in Aruvikkara set to start on Saturday afternoon, water supply across the capital city will be affected for the next three days.

In view of this, KWA has requested the public to store up water and take necessary precautions before the supply will be temporarily terminated. Water supply will be halted for renovation works of the 74 MLD water tank and 86 MLD plant.

Though the water pumping will resume by Sunday morning, the water supply is expected to be completely restored by Monday night only. To distribute water in case of emergencies, KWA has sought the help of the corporation and district authorities.

Kiosks to  provide water have also been set up in various places from where public can draw water. The vending points at Vellayambalam, Aruvikkara, PTP Nagar, Choozhattukotta and Attingal-Valakad will also provide water to meet emergencies.

Urgent contact numbers

People from Kowdiar, Peroorkada, Pippinmoodu, Kanaka Nagar, Marappalam,  Pattom, Medical College, Kesavadasapuram, Paruthippara, Muttada, Jawahar Nagar, Nanthancode and Devaswom Board Junction  can contact 8547638188 or 8547638186 for water-related services.

Thirumala, PTP Nagar, Maruthamkuzhy, Pangode, Kanjirampara, Vattiyoorkavu, Kachani, Nettayam, Malamukal, Kulasekharam, Valiyavila, Kodunganoor, Kundamanbhagom, Punnaikkamugal and Thrikkannapuram are to dial  8547638192 or 8547638191.

Residents of Peroorkada, Nalanchira, Mannanthala, Ambalamukku, Vazhayila and Kudappanakunnu regions can call up 9400002030 or 8547638186 to avail themselves of the services.

Bystanders of those admitted to the Regional Cancer Centre(RCC) and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology(SCTIMST) as well as residents of Ulloor, Prasanth Nagar,  Cheruvaickal, Pongumoodu, Sreekaryam, Chempazhanthy, Kariyam, Parottukonam and Powdikonam regions can contact  8547638187 or 8547638176 for water- related services.

Kazhakootam, Kariyavattom, Technopark, Manvila, Kulathoor, Pallipuram and CRPF Junction can buzz 8547638187 or 8547638176. Those living at Sasthamangalam, Kochar Road, Edapazhinji, Vellayambalam and Kumarapuram regions can dial 8547638179 or 8547638177. 

Attukal, Iranimuttom, Thampanoor, East Fort, Vallakadavu, Kuriyathi, Chalai, Manacaud, Kamaleswaram, Ambalathara, Poonthura, Beemapally,  Sreevaraham and Muttathara can contact 8547638196 or 8547638194.

Mudavanmugal, Poojappura, Karamana, Nemom, Vellayani, Pappanamcode, Kaimanam, Karumom, Kalady and Nedumcaud must call up 8547638193 or 8547638191. 

Vending points and numbers 

  • Vellayambalam: 8547638181

  • Aruvikkara: 9496000685

  • PTP Nagar: 8547638192 (after 7am on Sunday)

  • Choozhattukotta: 8289940618

  • Attingal:  8547638358

Control Rooms

  • 8547638181, 0471-2322674, 2322313 (Thiruvananthapuram)

  • 9496000685(Aruvikkara)

