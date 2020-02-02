A platform for student environmentalists to think out of the box

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third Green Congress of the corporation will witness a unique prelude in the form of a Bicycle Film Festival, with over seven movies with bicycle as the major theme being screened at Lenin Balavadi, Vazhuthacaud, on Sunday.

Starting from February 6, Green Congress, which will be held at Vylopilly Samskrithi Bhavan, will see over 350 students, who worked close with the city corporation in its waste management and eco-friendly initiatives, taking part.

Students will participate in various competitions like short film making, debates, quiz, elocution and project presentations, which will be based on eco-friendly and waste management themes. The best projects will also get a chance to be featured in the National Conference of Zero Waste Cities, which will kick-start in the city from February 15. “The Green Congress is a culmination of year-long works done by the city corporation with regard to waste management and eco-friendly initiatives. The initiatives will start in the summer with a camp called ‘Haritha Nagarolsavam’ and will conclude with the congress.

The competitions encourage students to think out of the box and we do get great input and ideas that can go along with the corporation’s waste management plans and other initiatives,” said a health wing official. Two competitions will be held in the upper primary section, five in high school section, four in higher secondary school section and 11 in college category, bringing the total to 22 events. There will be group events as well as individual events like ‘Spot Photography’. The winners will be distributed with prizes on February 7 at the concluding ceremony.