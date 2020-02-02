Capability certificate from banks not needed for renewal of contractors’ registration

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PWD contractors, from now on, do not have to submit capability certificates from the bank for renewal of their registration. In a statement, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said contractors only need to produce a bank account statement and a capability certificate issued by an officer not below the rank of an executive engineer, PWD, for renewal of registration.

The government decision comes in the wake of demands to this effect from the contractors’ associations. Though there were demands that the existing system be retained, the government decided to implement the new reform. The minister said the licensing authority of the department is capable enough to determine whether a licensed contractor, who does not carry out any work, is eligible for renewal of license. Sudhakaran said the norm that capability certificate from banks should be produced will be retained only for first time registration of contractors. For renewal of registration, the new norm will be applicable.