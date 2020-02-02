nCoV: Centre’s policy prompts revised norms

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state health department’s revised guideline on novel coronavirus (nCoV), issued on Saturday, has come against the backdrop of the discharge policy of nCoV cases released by the Union health ministry. The policy which lists case classification, including a suspect case, probable case and confirmed case, also mentions how to deal with nCoV cases.

“Clinical samples of any suspect/probable case of nCoV will be sent for laboratory confirmation to designated labs. The case will be kept under isolation at the health facility till the time of receipt of laboratory results and given symptomatic treatment as per existing guidelines,” read an excerpt of the discharge policy.

It added, if the laboratory results are negative, the discharge of such patients will be governed by his provisional/confirmed diagnosis and it is up to the treating physician to make a decision. The case shall still be monitored for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed nCoV case.

“At the same time, if the lab result is positive, the case shall be managed as per the confirmed case management protocol and shall only be discharged after evidence of chest radiographic clearance and viral clearance in respiratory samples, specimens of which should test negative twice for nCoV within 24 hours,” read the policy.

When asked about the revised guidelines, Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer, Public Health Emergency of International Concern, said, “The department will make changes to the guideline from time to time as per the directions from WHO and the Union health ministry. The first guideline regarding nCoV was released on January 26. The new guideline will also be revised as per the feedback received from health workers monitoring nCoV cases.”