Erattinpuram rock tourism project drags on

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even four years on, the proposed rock park tourism project at Erattinpuram here is hanging fire after being caught in technicalities.

Owing to last-minute changes to the original plan, the park, which is to come up on two acres in the lap of the meandering Neyyar, may take a while before turning a reality.

With an initial outlay of Rs 2.66 crore, the project will be run by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

Situated just 20km from the city centre and nine km from Neyyattinkara town, the site is close to Aruvippuram. After the foundation stone for the project was laid in August 2019, the construction was supposed to begin soon. But this was not to be.

“Our only responsibility was to acquire land and issue clearances. However, now we don’t have any idea regarding the project’s progress. The authorities concerned merely say the work will commence soon. The fund has also been sanctioned,” said W R Heeba, chairperson, Neyyattinkara municipality.

According to K A Ansalan, Neyyattinkara MLA, “ We had actually started the work but it was halted owing to revision. The estimate is now being revised by the irrigation department. Once the revision is complete, work will resume”.

The proposed eco-friendly project, which is a long-standing demand of the municipality, has created a buzz in the region.

Though this had been a den of anti-social elements, the threat posed by them ended after the stone-laying ceremony and the commencement of the now-stalled works. On completion of the project, a ropeway will carry visitors from the entrance over the Neyyar river to the rock park.