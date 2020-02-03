Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

First bicycle-themed Int’l film festival held

Mayor K Sreekumar on Sunday flagged off a cycle rally from the corporation office premises ahead of the festival.

Published: 03rd February 2020 01:05 AM

Mayor K Sreekumar, along with other riders, takes part in the bicycle rally jointly organised by Indus Cycling Embassy and the City Corporation’s green army in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever International Bicycle Film Festival of Kerala (IBFFK), organised jointly by Indus Cycling Embassy and City Corporation, was held in the state capital on Sunday. As many as 80 people, including children took part in the festival, which was held at Lenin Balavadi in the city. Renowned documentary, short-film maker Pandavath Baburaj inaugurated the festival which showcased movies having bicycle as the theme.

Mayor K Sreekumar on Sunday flagged off a cycle rally from the corporation office premises ahead of the festival. The cycle brigade of the city along with the Mayor took part in the rally, which was organised as a prelude to the upcoming Green Congress--a national conference of cities for zero waste being organised by the green army of the corporation. The conference aims at bringing awareness among the public especially students on the importance of scientific waste management. Breaking Away (English), Beijing Bicycle (Chinese), Bicycle Thieves (Italian), Wadjda (Saudi Arabian) and Ambili (Malayalam) were among the movies that were screened at the festival. Documentary Blood Road was also screened.

Bicycle Mayor of the city and founder of Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE) Prakash P Gopinath said this is the first-ever bicycle theme-based festival held in the country.

“Theme-based festivals are slowly catching up. Our objective is to spread awareness among the public especially the new generation on the presence of bicycle in films,” said Prakash. He said the ICE is planning to conduct a touring bicycle film festival in March. “The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy has a ‘Touring Talkies’ programme. Our plan is to screen these movies across the state. We are in touch with film societies and bicycle clubs across the state to make the initiative into a reality,” said Prakash.

