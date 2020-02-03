Opened one year ago, Institute of Advanced Virology remains non-starter in Thiruvananthapuram

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With another viral outbreak confronting the state, this time in the form of novel coronavirus (nCoV), the delay in making the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) here fully functional has triggered a discussion.

The IAV was inaugurated in February last year at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal, in Thiruvananthapuram. It was envisioned to combat emerging and re-emerging viral diseases through high-end research. As the institute is yet to become fully functional, research in areas like clinical virology, viral diagnostics, viral epidemiology, and others remains a non-starter.

“Instead of commissioning of IAV in a fast-track mode, some officials are slowing down the full-fledged functioning of the institute. Also, the state health department is giving a cold shoulder to the IAV for some unknown reasons,” said an officer of the Department of Science and Technology.

However, G M Nair, adviser, Kerala Biotechnology Commission (KBC), who is also the coordinator of IAV, said setting up a world-class institute takes time.

He also added that the full-fledged functioning of IAV will help manage, learn, research and come out with meaningful solutions to tackle viral epidemics and pandemics.

“The IAV is a research institute. It is not a diagnostic centre. One can’t establish a world-class research institute overnight. Also, for such an institute, qualified people will have to be hired and the labs should be provided with state-of-the-art facilities. All these take time,” said Nair.

“A search committee is in touch with virologists around the globe for finding out an able virologist to join IAV to lead the institute. The selection process for the rest of the positions also must be done with care and caution,” he added.

In the case of procurement of equipment for the labs, Nair said the open e-tender procedures are lengthy and cumbersome.

“The KBC, which had established the IAV, cannot bypass the procedures. Twelve essential types of equipment have been ordered and the rest put for retendering. The diagnostic facility with qualified virologists and high-end equipment would make the diagnoses done here acceptable to the Government of India,” added Nair.

