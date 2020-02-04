Akkulam lake rejuvenation to be completed soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rejuvenation of weed-and-garbage-filled Akkulam lake will be completed soon, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran stated on Monday. According to Surendran, the lake is being rejuvenated at a cost of `64.13 crore funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The lake will be cleaned to accommodate boat travel.

Government Engineering College, Barton Hill has lent its support by charting a roadmap for the project. Man-made islands will be constructed at certain spots on the lake with heavy soild sedimentation. Small streams leading to the lake from Ulloor, Pattom, Pazhavangadi and Medical College will also be cleaned as part of the project. Other development works at Akkulam Tourist Village such as a walkers’ plaza, cycle track, bamboo bridge, green bridge and landscaped garden are currently under way.

The once-picturesque Akkulam lake turned into a garbage dump site owing to the surge in construction sites on its banks over the last five years. The delay in renovation works has hurt the tourism possibilities of the lake.