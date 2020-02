Additional coaches for three trains to Gujarat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three trains, which connect the state to various towns in Gujarat, will get additional coaches for almost a month to clear the extra rush. Train No 19260 / 19259 Bhavnagar Terminus – Kochuveli – Bhavnagar Terminus weekly express trains will be temporarily augmented by one AC 3-tier coach and two sleeper class coaches. The train leaving Bhavnagar Terminus will be augmented up to February 25 and the train leaving Kochuveli will be augmented up to February 27.

Train No 19262 / 19261 Porbandar – Kochuveli – Porbandar weekly express trains will be temporarily augmented by one AC 3-tier coach and two sleeper class coaches.

The train leaving Porbandar will be augmented from February 6 to February 27. The train leaving Kochuveli will be augmented from February 9 to March 1.

Train No 19578 / 19577 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli – Jamnagar bi-weekly express trains will be augmented by one AC 3-tier coach.