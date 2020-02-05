Corporation reinstates mural at Palayam CSN Stadium

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation launched a special drive to reinstate the murals on the exterior wall of Chandrashekaran Nair Stadium at Palayam in the city. A team led by Mayor K Sreekumar swung into action on Tuesday morning and cleared the wall filled with posters and advertisements.

The stadium wall was adorned with murals by several artists as part of Arteria - an initiative launched jointly by the district administration and District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) back in 2015. Several artists from across the state took part in the initiative. Anoop Roy, health inspector, city corporation, said that the drive was launched following complaints from the public. “Wall art needs protection. We will be holding a discussion with the DTPC and authorities concerned to launch a project to polish and protect public murals.” He said that the wall was marred with all sorts of posters belonging to political parties and other advertisements.

Mayor Sreekumar said that strict action will be taken against violators sticking posters and advertisement bills on the wall art. Green Army volunteers, sanitation workers, health officers, and bicycle mayor Prakash Gopinath took part in the drive to clean the wall. The Mayor has also given strict direction to night squads to step up surveillance in the area to ensure the paintings are not destroyed.