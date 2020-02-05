Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Faulty pipeline: Water supply disrupted in Capital

According to Santhosh Kumar R V, executive engineer PH Division (North), the leak had been plugged and pumping of water had restarted.

Published: 05th February 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water supply was disrupted in various parts of the city when Kerala Water Authority stopped pumping from the Aruvikkara water treatment plant on Tuesday. The pumping was stopped to plug a leak on a pipeline carrying water from the 72 million litres a day (MLD) plant to the Observatory hill. The leak was detected on a 1,200mm cast iron pipe at Kummi near the pumping station.

According to Santhosh Kumar R V, executive engineer PH Division (North), the leak had been plugged and pumping of water had restarted. While the supply was restored in low lying areas by Tuesday the consumers in elevated locations in the city have to wait till Wednesday morning to get water. Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Palayam, Statue, PMG, Barton Hill, Edapazhinji, Kannammoola, Kumarapuram, Pothujanam Lane, Vikas Bhavan, General Hospital, Pattoor, Vanchiyoor, Karikakam, Shankumugham and Veli experienced supply disruption from 2 pm.

Despite several patch works, the leakage on the cast iron pipeline at Kummi is a recurring issue. The pipeline was commissioned in 1998. The KWA had recently replaced ageing pump sets and electric equipment at two major water treatment plant in Aruvikara. The four-stage exercise that started from December 13 resulted in planned supply disruption for several days till February 2. The renovation carried out at a cost of `10 crore is expected to boost the supply to the city by 10 million litres a day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp