Faulty pipeline: Water supply disrupted in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water supply was disrupted in various parts of the city when Kerala Water Authority stopped pumping from the Aruvikkara water treatment plant on Tuesday. The pumping was stopped to plug a leak on a pipeline carrying water from the 72 million litres a day (MLD) plant to the Observatory hill. The leak was detected on a 1,200mm cast iron pipe at Kummi near the pumping station.

According to Santhosh Kumar R V, executive engineer PH Division (North), the leak had been plugged and pumping of water had restarted. While the supply was restored in low lying areas by Tuesday the consumers in elevated locations in the city have to wait till Wednesday morning to get water. Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Palayam, Statue, PMG, Barton Hill, Edapazhinji, Kannammoola, Kumarapuram, Pothujanam Lane, Vikas Bhavan, General Hospital, Pattoor, Vanchiyoor, Karikakam, Shankumugham and Veli experienced supply disruption from 2 pm.

Despite several patch works, the leakage on the cast iron pipeline at Kummi is a recurring issue. The pipeline was commissioned in 1998. The KWA had recently replaced ageing pump sets and electric equipment at two major water treatment plant in Aruvikara. The four-stage exercise that started from December 13 resulted in planned supply disruption for several days till February 2. The renovation carried out at a cost of `10 crore is expected to boost the supply to the city by 10 million litres a day.