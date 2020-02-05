Kattakada murder accused taken to collect evidence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly two weeks after the brutal murder of Sangeeth at his residence at Kattakada, the local police brought the four accused to the crime spot early Tuesday for evidence collection. The police took the accused around 5.30am to avoid mob anguish. However, the relatives, unable to hold back their emotions shouted and cried out at the accused. The police, however, managed to bring the situation under control and left the spot immediately after completing the evidence collection.

Meanwhile, Sangeetha, Sangeeth’s wife alleged that the police have not allowed her to identify the accused even after they were brought to the spot. “I was earlier given assurance from the police that I will be taken for the identification parade. But that has not taken place. So I still have suspicion over the police action,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

According to D Bijukumar, Kattakada CI, all accused have been arrested and further proceedings are under way. “They have confessed to the crime. So it is not mandatory to conduct an identification parade,” he said.

Nedumangad DySP Stuart Keeler has been entrusted with the probe on the allegations against the police for their deliberate delay in arriving late to the crime spot. The investigation is progressing. On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the assembly that strict action will be taken against policemen involved if an ongoing inquiry establishes lapses on the part of the police.

The opposition had also staged a walk-out from the assembly in protest against the government for taking no action against policemen whose alleged apathy led to the murder. The opposition had alleged that the Nedumangad DySP failed to find out the lapses from the part of the police.

36-year-old Sangeeth Balan, a hatchery unit owner, was killed by a seven-member team suspected to be members of earth mining mafia at Ambalathinkala, near Kattakada, on January 23 midnight. The team was excavating earth in Sangeeth’s compound without seeking his permission. Sangeeth, who was at another place, rushed to the spot and tried to stop them from mining.

But the team had fisticuffs with Sangeeth ended up by hitting him using the arm of an earth-mover. Though he was taken to the hospital, he was declared brought dead. He leaves behind wife and two children. The police have arrested all the seven accused.

