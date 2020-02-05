Three-day summit on cancer begins from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) will be hosting a three-day annual conference of Indian Association for Cancer Research (IACR) at Uday Samudra Hotel, Kovalam from Wednesday. The conference will dwell on the path-breaking developments in cancer research over the last few years.

The theme of the summit is ‘Leading the fight against cancer.’ “The meet is being held in the light of cancer research making magnificent progress in India by bringing out scientifically validated diagnostic measures. The conclave will deliberate on how to make further headway in battling cancer,” said M Radhakrishna Pillai, president of IACR and director of RGCB. The meet will include a debate on shifting cancer research investment from late-stage treatment to early-stage detection. The conference will also host a unique session where survivors, including actor Mamta Mohandas and two senior doctors from Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), share their experience of winning the battle against cancer.