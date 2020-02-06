Chief minister pats League, taunts Congess

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was magnanimous in his praise of the Muslim League for its goodwill to extend support to the LDF’s fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the assembly, the chief minister even invited the Muslim League to its fold for a joint fight against the policies of the central government and asked it to also convince the Congress on the need to put up a joint fight against BJP at the centre.

In his profuse praise of the League, the chief minister didn’t forget to taunt the Congress for its failure to join LDF for the fight against a common opponent. At one point, IUML’s K N A Khader asked him to stop the zealous insinuations aimed at the Congress over the issue. But the CM went on. He welcomed the League’s suggestion of forming a common platform sans political affiliation to fight against the anti-people policies of the Centre. K N A Khader had suggested forming common platform to fight the CAA.