Crimes against women on the rise

Of the 1,792 crimes against women in the district in 2019, 1,058 cases were reported in the rural areas; police intensify pink patrolling

Published: 06th February 2020 07:07 AM

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though efforts are on to make the state capital safer for women, there is no respite from the incidents of eveteasing, harassment and molestation. As per the statistics, Thiruvananthapuram witnessed 1,792 crimes against women -- the highest in the state -- in 2019. More than half of these (1,058) happened in rural Thiruvananthapuram.

According to officials, the crime rate is more in the rural areas because of the socio-economic background of the residents. In the wake of the increasing number of crimes against women, police have stepped up pink patrolling in rural areas to assist women in distress.

B Ashokan, District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, said pink patrol vehicles provide all kinds of assistance to women and children during patrolling in the rural areas.

More night walks
According to social activist and chairperson of the Local Complaints Committee advocate J Sandhya, the rate of crimes against women increases by the year. “There should be thorough interventions in crimes happening in rural areas. It could be domestic violence, harassment or molestation. Gender inequality could be a reason and the authorities concerned should focus on creating more awareness among the public in this regard. Alcohol and substance abuse is also a trigger for violence,” she said.

As part of its effort to ensure the safety and inclusion of women in public spaces, the Women and Child Development Department has organised ‘Night Walk’, an initiative that primarily aims at alleviating fear among the women to travel freely at night. So far, the authorities have organised night walks in 50 panchayats in the district.  

State Coordinator of Nirbhaya Cell Sabeena Beegam S said ever since the launch of ‘Night Walk’, there has been a noticeable change in the attitude of the public. “We will be organising such walks across the state till March 8,” said Sabeena.

Self-defence classes
Ashokan said the high population density in rural areas is another factor for the increase in crimes. “We provide self-defence classes for women and children. Last year, we trained around 12,000 women and children. This year, we plan to train 20,000 more,” said Ashokan.  The police department also plans to increase the number of CCTV cameras in rural areas. “Currently, there are 1,458 CCTV cameras; we plan to increase the same to 5,000 this year. A meeting will be held with residents’ associations and traders to install more cameras to step up surveillance,” Ashokan added.

To decrease crime rate
●    The police department plans to increase the number of CCTV cameras in rural areas
●    ‘Night Walk’ which aims at alleviating fear among women to travel freely at night has been introduced

