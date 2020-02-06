Director claims rights on Nair-san biopic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director Albert Antony has warned of legal action against anyone attempting to make a film on the life of freedom fighter Aiyappan Pillai Madhavan Nair, popularly known as Nair-san.

Albert said the family of Nair-san had given him the permission to make the biopic. “The script of Nair-san was registered 2007 as per Copyright Act 1957 in India and is also registered at the Writers Guild of America (West) in 2016,” he said in a statement. According to him Mohanlal and Jackie Chan would don the lead roles in his movie.

“I came across news in some online and mainstream publications that the movie Nair-san has been announced. I have not given permission for any such movie and want to request people behind

the announcement to restrain from such acts which will have legal repercussions,” he said.