Flagpoles and hoardings on medians pose danger

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Flagpoles and hoardings erected on medians and lamp-posts in major parts of the city are causing safety hazards for motorists despite the crackdown on such hoardings being carried out by the city corporation.

Flagpoles that have been erected on medians and attached to lampposts are a hindrance to pedestrians as well. A few poles were even found dangling from the lampposts. They were erected as part of the statewide citizen’s march against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Saturday.

Hoardings were installed disregarding the rules that regulate the display of such advertisements and publicity materials on medians.

In the city corporation’s drive, about 65,850 billboards obstructing the view of motorists and causing difficulties for pedestrians were removed by the corporation from October 2018 to December 2019. The revenue wing of the city corporation had also collected a fine of Rs 10,64,852.

Mayor K Sreekumar said: “Political groups must take down flagpoles after its purpose. If they fail to do so, strict action will be taken.”He added that the crackdown on such illegal hoardings has reduced the number of violations.

The Federation of Residents Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) had given a petition to the State Human Rights Commission and also approached the corporation to remove public hoardings from medians in major areas of the city such as Sasthamangalam, Palayam, East Fort and Kowdiar. “But no steps have been taken in this regard,” said J Moses, general secretary, FRAT.