Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Multilevel parking to resolve parking woes at MCH

Currently, the largest parking area in the hospital, the Medical College ground, can house only 600 vehicles.According to a parking official, the area is normally full on OP days.

Published: 06th February 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work on constructing a multilevel car parking facility inside the Government Medical College to solve parking woes is set to begin shortly. The project to be carried out by the city corporation under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme will begin this month in front of the super-speciality block.

“Boundaries need to be marked properly and two trees from the compound will be felled for the work to begin,” said Palayam Rajan, chairman, Town Planning Standing Committee. Presently, the parking lot near the super-speciality block can accommodate only 50 vehicles.

Hospital authorities expressed their hope that the multilevel parking facility will be completed in six months. In addition to the parking facility being set up by the corporation, the hospital will also get two other multilevel parking facilities as part of the hospital master plan.

According to Medical College authorities, the two multilevel car parking facilities which will be constructed by RAY Constructions Limited can accommodate a maximum of 200 to 250 vehicles each. “Inkel Ltd, a public-private partnership company, has been chosen as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project,” said a hospital official.

The hospital has been plagued by parking issues for several years. “An average of 30,000 patients visit the hospital daily. Of them, 6,000 to 8,000 people go to the outpatient (OP) block alone. The causalty block also gets about 40 patients in one hour so at least 20 ambulances come to the hospital at that time,” said Sharmad M S, superintendent, Medical College Hospital.

Currently, the largest parking area in the hospital, the Medical College ground, can house only 600 vehicles.According to a parking official, the area is normally full on OP days.

“There will be no space to park on Monday, Friday and Thursday, so we are forced to allow people to park on the roadside. An extra 1,000 vehicles can be parked if the multilevel parking materialises,” said G Muraleedharan Nair, parking official.

The situation is more or less the same at the Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital (SAT). “Only two-wheelers are allowed parking,” said a hospital staff.

Other facilities
Pedestrian-friendly footpaths and planting of trees are the other developments which will be carried out as part of the master plan. “A theatre complex and rerouting of Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital block which includes the construction of an eleven-storey building behind the maternity block is also planned. New blocks will be constructed after the demolition of wards 16, 17, 18,  24 and 25,” said Sharmad. A new causalty block inside the hospital will be completed shortly. “Trauma care, ventilator, master health facilities and other life-saving equipment will be installed in the casualty by this month before its inauguration,” said Sharmad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp