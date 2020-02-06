Third edition of Green Congress to be held on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of the Green Congress being organised jointly by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the Green Army will kick off in the city on Thursday. Mayor K Sreekumar will inaugurate the Green Congress at a function to be held at Vyloppilli Samskriti Bhavan on Thursday. As part of the Green Congress, a national conference on zero waste will be organised which aims at spreading awareness among the public, especially students, on the importance of scientific waste management and sanitation.

The conference will shed light on various topics including sustainable development, waste management and climate change. As part of the Green Congress, the civic body will organise various competitions for upper primary, high school, higher secondary and college students.

Close on the heels of the Green Congress, the civic body will be organising a national seminar from February 15 to 17.