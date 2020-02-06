Trivandrum mayor gets Class IV student’s complaint, visits her house

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abhirami S, a Class IV student of Manakkal Government LPS, had written a complaint to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran regarding the unkempt pathway leading to her house and the lack of streetlight in the area. Her brief letter reached the complaint resolution cell of Mayor K Sreekumar, who then visited Abhirami’s house at Venchavode in Sreekariyam and checked the state of the road.

In her letter, Abhirami said she was unable to go to school because of the issue. “Most of the time, water from nearby canal overflows into the road. There are dangerous reptiles in it and the whole pathway is thick with vegetation. If I catch a disease, going to hospital at night will be difficult. There is no streetlight either,” read the letter. She lives in Chempazhanthy ward. The mayor connected Abhirami to the tourism minister through the phone and she raised her complaints. “I visited the area and spent time with her. Though the region was cleaned with the help of corporation workers, more work needs to be done which will be completed by Thursday. The overgrown grass has been taken care of and KSEB officials have been instructed to install street lights immediately,” said the mayor.