Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Institute of Advanced Virology to be fully functional by April

On February 3, TNIE had reported that instead of putting the commissioning of IAV in a fast-track mode, some officials were slow-pedalling its full-fledged functioning.

Published: 07th February 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government getting cornered from various quarters for not making the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) at Bio 360 Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal fully functional yet, a high-level meeting convened here decided to do so by June.

The IAV was inaugurated in February last year to combat emerging and re-emerging viral diseases through high-end research. It was pointed out that due to the non-functioning of the institute, research in clinical virology, viral diagnostics, viral epidemiology and other areas in the state also remains a non-starter.  A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday decided to complete the formalities for buying the necessary equipment and appointment of scientists by April. The meeting was attended by Health Minister K K Shailaja, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and other higher officials.

On February 3, TNIE had reported that instead of putting the commissioning of IAV in a fast-track mode, some officials were slow-pedalling its full-fledged functioning.

Then, officials of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment, which is overseeing the functioning of IAV, justified the delay saying setting up a world-class institute takes time. They, however, agreed that the full-fledged functioning of IAV would help manage, learn, research and come out with meaningful solutions to tackle viral epidemics and pandemics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp