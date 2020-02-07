Institute of Advanced Virology to be fully functional by April

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government getting cornered from various quarters for not making the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) at Bio 360 Life Sciences Park at Thonnakkal fully functional yet, a high-level meeting convened here decided to do so by June.

The IAV was inaugurated in February last year to combat emerging and re-emerging viral diseases through high-end research. It was pointed out that due to the non-functioning of the institute, research in clinical virology, viral diagnostics, viral epidemiology and other areas in the state also remains a non-starter. A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday decided to complete the formalities for buying the necessary equipment and appointment of scientists by April. The meeting was attended by Health Minister K K Shailaja, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and other higher officials.

On February 3, TNIE had reported that instead of putting the commissioning of IAV in a fast-track mode, some officials were slow-pedalling its full-fledged functioning.

Then, officials of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment, which is overseeing the functioning of IAV, justified the delay saying setting up a world-class institute takes time. They, however, agreed that the full-fledged functioning of IAV would help manage, learn, research and come out with meaningful solutions to tackle viral epidemics and pandemics.