By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran has disqualified Kadakavur panchayat ward member S Krishnakumar under anti-defection law. He has been banned from holding the post and also from contesting elections for the next six years from February 4.

Krishnakumar was elected on Congress ticket in 2015. He disobeyed a whip issued by party to vote for the no-confidence motion against development standing committee chairperson in 2018. But he refrained from attending the voting.