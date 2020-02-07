Sivarathri fest at Chenkal Sivaparvathi temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sivarathri festival at Maheswaram Sri Sivaparvathi Temple here in Chenkal will begin on Saturday. The temple houses the world’s highest Sivalingam, placed in its north-west corner at a height of 111ft. As part of the annual temple festival, ‘Athirudramahayagnam’, a rare ritual is conducted for universal peace and prosperity and an arts and dance fest, ‘Nritha Sangeetholsavam’, will also be held.

The ‘Athirudramahayagnam’ will go on for 11 days after its commencement on Sunday. The festival will begin with the arrival of ‘divya jyothi’s’ from five sacred temples of lord Shiva to Chenkal as a prelude to ‘Athirudramahayagnam’. ‘Lakshadeepam’, the lighting of a lakh lamps will be held on Sunday on the temple premises. A grand procession with art forms and thousands of artists will be held on February 20 as part of the festivities. The festival will conclude on February 21, the night of Sivarathri.

The dance and music performers at the festival include, School of South Indian Dances, Natyodyaya School of Dances, Sivasakthi School of Music and Arts and students of the Sai Krishna Public School in Chenkal, Vrindavan High School in Vlathankara, Sree Chithira Thirunal Residential Central School in Kunnathukal and New Jyothi Public School in Vattavila.