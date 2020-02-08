Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Akkulam Lake boundaries marked; revamp mode on

According to officials, fencing work will kick off soon. As per the resurvey carried out a few years ago, the lake is spread over 64 hectares.

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

The authorities have decided to adopt the design-build-operate-transfer model for the implementation of the lake revamp plan. Tourism department has entrusted Wapcos Ltd as the SPV with the execution of the project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Close on the heels of the Rs 64.13-crore KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board)-funded rejuvenation plan announced for Akkulam Lake, the district survey superintendent office has completed the much-awaited survey of the lake, which is facing rampant encroachment and reclamation. As many as 126 stones have been laid to mark the boundaries of the lake sprawling over 145 acres. According to studies, the lake-spread area has reduced by 31.06 per cent since 1942 and by 9.86 per cent within the last five years. 

According to officials, fencing work will kick off soon. As per the resurvey carried out a few years ago, the lake is spread over 64 hectares. “We have marked the boundaries using GPS to avoid malpractices by other parties. Some stones have been planted inside encroached areas. A few parties demolished some structures built by them as we started the survey,” said an official. 

In the wake of increasing allegations and apprehensions among the public and environmental activists, the authorities have decided to adopt the Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) model for the implementation of the lake revamp plan. The tourism department has entrusted Wapcos Ltd -- a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Water Resources -- as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the execution of the project. 

“The main objective of this project is to rejuvenate the lake. Unlike the projects launched previously, this project exclusively focuses on water treatment. Earlier projects focused on dredging and footpath work. This project focuses on rejuvenating the lake using green technology,” said Shajan S, project coordinator of Wapcos Ltd. He said the plan is to go for an International Competitive Bidding (ICB) to find appropriate bidders with experience in the eco-restoration of lakes. “The bidder will be managing the entire project for 15 years,” he added. 

The detailed project report was prepared by the Transitional Research and Professional Leadership Centre (TRPLC) under the Government Barton Hill Engineering College. The centre has proposed many natural treatment techniques to reduce pollution in the lake.

Components of the project 

  • Main entry  (Ulloor-Akkulam Road) 
  • Entrance Plaza
  • Pedestrian path
  • Food court
  • Rain shelter
  • Toilet
  • Wetland park 
  • Open-air theatre 
  • Exhibition space
  • Service road
  • Footbridge
  • Ecozone 
  • Outdoor gym
  • Children’s park
