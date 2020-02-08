Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Crackdown on roadside eateries

Three roadside eateries were found to be operating without licences during an inspection carried out by the Food Safety Department on Thursday.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three roadside eateries were found to be operating without licences during an inspection carried out by the Food Safety Department on Thursday. Another food joint that was located near Pattom Junction was found to be using a non-permissible colour in a non-vegetarian dish. “Thirteen establishments including five mobile food stalls were inspected. Athazam, Irani Hotel, Keerthi (Sasthamangalam), food stalls in Manaveeyam Veedhi and near the Secretariat were among the 13 food joints inspected by our night squad. The food stalls found to be operating without a licence have been issued rectification notices,” said Sangeeth S, food safety officer. 

However, according to food safety authorities, the number of irregularities found in the food sold by roadside eateries are on the decline. Awareness drives and the raids which were carried out by the Food Safety Department two months ago were the two factors that helped improve the safety standards of roadside eateries. “A majority of the street food outlets have shifted to stainless steel and provide tissues and water dispensers for drinking and washing purposes. The use of synthetic food colours has also decreased,” said Sangeeth. Despite facing a shortage of staff, the Food Safety Department is planning to conduct at least one raid every month to check food safety violations in the city. 

The authorities had also conducted raids on major fish markets located in the district over the last few days. “Ten kilograms of stale fish were seized from a vendor at the Kesavadasapuram fish market on Tuesday. A preliminary test is needed to find out if there are any anomalies in the 29 samples that we had collected from the markets,” said a food safety official. 

To create awareness on food safety, training for 50 hotel staff will be given by the food safety authorities as part of the Food Safety Training and Certification Programme (FoSTaC) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on February 28. “We are also planning to organise training regarding food safety for those at roadside food stalls soon. They will be given a food safety certificate after completing the training,” said Alex K Issac, assistant food safety commissioner.      

Despite facing a shortage of staff, the Food Safety Department is planning to conduct at least one raid every month to check violations     

