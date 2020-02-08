Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New meat waste treatment plant to process value-added products

The plants are expected to address the mounting menace of meat waste in the city, where a total of 278 approved shops which produce poultry waste are present, apart from illegal abattoirs.

By Gopika IS
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new waste treatment plant will soon be set up by the corporation where the slaughter waste will be converted to value-added products. Such plants are now functional in Kozhikode and Malappuram under the civic bodies.

The plants are expected to address the mounting menace of meat waste in the city, where a total of 278 approved shops which produce poultry waste are present, apart from illegal abattoirs. Last November, the city corporation had started meat waste collection from all shops within its limits with close to 208 shops becoming part of the system. Efforts are being taken to bring the remaining shops under the civic body’s wing.

“We plan to set up the plant in industrial area to ensure that public does not face any difficulties because of the same. We are in talks with the agency experienced in implementing similar projects in other civic bodies in the state. They made a presentation of the project for our city and we are satisfied with it,” said corporation health officer.

A meeting was held earlier this week at the city corporation to discuss the project. The project is estimated to cost Rs 10 crore. With the city corporation collecting around 4-7 tonnes of meat waste every day, it is crucial that the civic body has its own unit to process mounting meat waste.

Streamlining fine payment The city corporation has also made plans to streamline the payment of fines through a single section counter functioning in the main office. It would also help ensure that the fines are paid on time.

“Huge fines are being charged by the city corporation now for waste disposal at public places and other offences like distributing polluted water in the city in water tankers and also disposal of septage waste in water bodies. However, the payment of fines got mixed up with same payments being made at zonal offices,” said IP Binu, health standing committee chairperson of corporation.

Comments

