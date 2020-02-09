‘Allotting funds for Mani memorial is political decency’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac sprung a surprise with his budget proposal earmarking Rs 5 crore for the KM Mani Foundation to construct a monument for the late Kerala Congress supremo. Isaac justified his decision on Saturday after many eyebrows were raised at the announcement.

Allegations have come out that Isaac allocated funds for the foundation with a political interest. A couple of social commentators have also come out against the left government for giving funds to build a memorial for a leader who was marred by bar bribery allegations for long.

“It’s only political decency that funds were sanctioned for the KM Mani memorial,” said Isaac. Responding to questions, the finance minister said there were many sections of people in the state that respected KM Mani.

“The role played by Mani in Kerala politics cannot be ignored. He was a major leader. A memorial for him is essential. Though the CPM does not recognise him, there’s a large section of people who respected KM Mani. There’s nothing wrong in earmarking funds for building him a memorial. It’s the duty of the government,” said the CPM leader.

Left ally CPI too said there’s nothing wrong in sanctioning funds for building a memorial in the name of a leader who served as minister and MLA for decades in the state. The KM Mani Foundation approached the state seeking funds, based on which, budgetary allocation was made, pointed out CPI assistant secretary Prakash Babu. “As per the Indian system, there’s no sin once a person is dead,” he reportedly told media. Meanwhile,

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said there’s nothing political in the budget proposal. It’s natural that funds were given to build a memorial for such a senior leader, he said