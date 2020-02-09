Congress to protest against additional tax burden in budget

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition UDF is planning to organise protests against additional taxes imposed in the state budget. Stating that the budget will lead to price hike, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Congress would organise protests against the budget proposals. The KPCC meet to be held on Monday will hold detailed discussions on the budget and formulate the future course of action. Chennithala said the budget imposes additional financial burden on the common man.

He also criticised the budget proposal to modify the KER (Kerala Education Rules). The finance minister’s decision to restrict appointments in aided schools will lead to freeze on appointments. No changes should be made in the KER, he said. The Opposition leader also ridiculed the proposal to start 1,000 Kudumbashree eateries offering meals at Rs 25. The ambitious proposal will never the see the light ofe day, said Chennithala. “His ambitious initiative at Mararikkulam to give meals to everyone, hasn’t reached anywhere. That’s when this new proposal of Rs 25 meals is being made,” Chennithala said.

The KPCC leadership has already come out against the budget for imposing additional tax burden on people. At a time when the state is going through a major financial crisis, there are no major proposals to address the crisis. Instead additional tax burden of Rs 1,103 crore has been imposed, said KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran.