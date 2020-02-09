Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

District not represented in budget due to ministerial tussle, says BJP

Saffron party leaders allege tiff between Thomas Isaac and Kadakampally Surendran led to neglect; take out protest march to Secretariat; Kadakampally, CPM deny charges

Published: 09th February 2020

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The row over the alleged neglect of the capital district in the state budget spilled over to the streets on Saturday with the BJP cadres taking out a protest march to the Secretariat and burning the chief minister, the finance minister and the cooperation minister in effigies. A row had erupted on the social media over allegations of lack of major tourism or infrastructure project announcements for the district in the state budget.

The BJP leaders allege that a tiff between Thomas Isaac and Kadakampally Surendran, who is in charge of Thiruvananthapuram district had led to the neglect and the chief minister had failed in mending the relations. Addressing the media here on Saturday, BJP Thiruvananthpuram district president V V Rajesh said, “The budget mocks the people of Thiruvananthapuram.” He said the budget had failed to tackle the traffic and waste menace of the district and called for Kadakampally Surendran’s resignation.

Refuting the allegations, Minister Surendran said, “I will show the details of our projects for the past three years on Sunday and want to know what more needs to be given to the development of Thiruvananthapuram. He said many development projects, like that of medical college, general hospital, Veli, Akkulam, Shanghumugham, Varkala, Kovalam, Ponmudi and the likes were undertaken in the district. “Many road and junction development projects were added. The fund kept aside for the coastal development will benefit the district as we have a huge coastal population,” added the minister. 

On allegations of his alleged tiff with the finance minister, Surendran said: “My department has given huge support to the finance minister. When the Centre cut all our avenues, it was the cooperative department which provided the much needed boost with about `6500 crore. We have a great equation,” he said. The CPM district leadership too came out against the allegations listing out the slew of budgetary allocations for various projects in the capital. CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said: “There are many crucial projects in all nooks and crannies of the district aimed at overall infrastructure development. Killiyar mission, one of the key environment friendly projects underway also got a major chunk.”

District Panchayat president V K Madhu said that Thiruvananthapuram already had mega projects underway like the development of Medical College hospital and the Vazhayila- Pazhakutty road project worth `400 crore and therefore allegations that the government has neglected Thiruvananthapuram were baseless. “We were thoroughly ignored in the union budget and the state budget. Maybe all the projects for Thiruvananthapuram was not presented as a package but there are many major projects here,” he said. 
BJP’s Saturday morning protest march started from Palayam martyrs column and ended at the Secretariat. The march inaugurated by V V Rajesh also saw BJP leaders Karamana Jayan, M R Gopan and Yuva Morcha leaders R S Rajeev and Renjith Chandran in the forefront. BJP also held a ward level protest march with lit torches in the evening.

