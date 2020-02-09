Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi hails state budget

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has opined that the alternate policies announced in the state budget will take the state’s development forward in times of the slowdown.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has opined that the alternate policies announced in the state budget will take the state’s development forward in times of the slowdown. 

“The budget recommendations will reaffirm this government’s achievements in the last three-and-a-half years and aim to make big strides in the sectors of agriculture, industries and health. This is evident from the increased allocations for women, children and differently-abled and measures for the welfare of the aged,” he said in a statement. 

The state budget is a bold move to counter recession and the unfavourable stand by the Centre, said Pinarayi. Expert economists have pointed out that the packages for Kuttanad, Wayanad and Idukki will reduce social inequalities, correct the imbalance in development and rejuvenate agriculture and fisheries sectors, he added.

