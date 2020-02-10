Calls for designated protest venue in Thiruvananthapuram grow ever louder

Krishnachand K By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The demand for a designated permanent venue for holding protests in the capital on the lines of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi is gaining momentum with several affected resident associations and concerned NGOs in the city urging the state government to relocate the protest venue in front of the Secretariat and Raj Bhavan to another location. Though there has been much talks on the issue, no step has been taken so far.

The February 1 SDPI protest rally from East Fort to Raj Bhavan is a case in point wherein protests brought city life to a standstill. The residents, commuters and motorists had a harrowing time, as the police re-routed traffic through the narrow side roads.

Besides, the protests which are held on the footpath in front of the Secretariat also inconveniences pedestrians. Every time, a protest march takes place in front of Secretariat, the one-way traffic at MG road is blocked.

‘People for Better Society’ (PEBS), an NGO, has been seeking an alternative place instead of the footpath in front of Secretariat for protests. They are of the view that the agitators can be shifted near the Cantonment Gate side of the Secretariat as the area has comparatively less traffic and also provides protesters an opportunity to hold protests in the adjacent Central Stadium that can accommodate large crowds.

According to V R Ajith Kumar, president, PEBS, after their meeting, the DGP had recommended the government to have Shanghumugham beach like in Marine beach in Chennai, as the venue for major protests. “We got this information through RTI. However, the political parties turned down the recommendation,” he said.

“We demand the place near Cantonment gate or at the Central stadium. The government can allow some space for holding strikes there which will reduce the traffic issues in the city by a great extent. Except for Kerala, all other states have an agitation ground which is at least two kilometres away from the Secretariat. So we have decided to file a public interest litigation at the High Court soon,” he said.

In addition, to holding protests, there are agitators who camp on the footpath for a long time leaving the pedestrians with no option but to use the busy roads.

“Though the city corporation had removed the temporary sheds on the footpath earlier, they came again and built makeshift sheds. It is the fundamental right of the people to walk on the footpath. So the state government itself should come up with an alternative,” said Sumesh S, a Secretariat employee.

The Federation of Residents’ Association Trivandrum (FRAT) has also joined hands with PEBS in taking the demand forward. According to J Moses, general secretary, FRAT, the situation has worsened in front of Secretariat and the people of the capital are bearing the brunt.

“The political parties won’t agree for a permanent venue and the protesters from other parts of the state are least bothered about the city. Ultimately, it is the residents here who suffer. This should end. Not only Central stadium, but a sufficient space of any other stadium is also fine,” he said.

