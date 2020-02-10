Kerala Water Authority cuts supply in several parts of Thiruvananthapuram after suspecting poisoning

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Drinking water supply to several parts of the city was suspended by Kerala Water Authority (KWA) on Sunday after a rivulet feeding the main pumping station at Kundamankadavu was found to be contaminated. Effluents from an electroplating shop at Vayilikkada, situated three km away, is said to have caused the pollution.

Corporation officials said alkaline soak cleaner was released into the drain by the shop that emptied into a rivulet flowing into the Karamana River. Corporation has since shut down the electroplating shop. Water supply to Vattiyoorkkavu, Thirumala, Poojappura, Karamana, Valiyavila and Vellayambalam was hit Pumping will resume once the water is certified safe to use, officials said.